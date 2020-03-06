Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello were the epitome of glamour as they showed off their awards in the winners room at the 2020 Global Awards on Thursday (March 5) held in London, England.

The two stars were among the winners at the award show with Camila bagged the Best Female award, Dua won the Best British Act honor.

Camila grabbed dazzled as she struck a series of playful poses at the Global Awards Blue carpet, donning a white shirt dress with a red rose print while she cinched her waist with a black corset.

The 23-year-old singer completed her look with a black lace detail underneath the dress while she added height to her frame along with a pair of black heels with an ankle strap.

The 'Senorita' songstress styled her brunette locks into a ponytail teamed up with a pair of diamond earrings.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa looked incredible in a floor-length black dress. The ensemble covered her neck and had long sleeves with silver jewels embroidered to it. The outfit comprised of a thigh-high slit that exposed her left leg completely showing off her hip.

The 'Hotter Than Hell' songstress wore sheer black tights underneath and completed the look with black heels.