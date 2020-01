Camila Cabello's first solo album 'Camila', released two years ago (on Jan. 12, 2018). The 22-year-old singer celebrated the two year anniversary of her album, sharing an emotional video montage alongside a sweet note to her dedicated fans.

She wrote: "Today is the two year anniversary of my first album these clips go from the last memory I made from this album back to the very first".

Also Read: Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes look so much in love

"It’s crazy looking at the girl in these videos, watching these performances and remembering how I felt in those moments - I remember being so scared in that first video but fighting through the knee, hands, and voice shaking with all I had- honestly watching these videos has left me kind of speechless and nostalgic in the best way."

"I will never forget these memories for as long as I live," she added further.

The 'Senorita' hitmaker also paid tribute to her fans as she revealed how much every live performance has meant to her.

Resuming her lengthy letter, she wrote: "I will never forget the never be the same tour singing in the dark in the silent darkness with you and laughing because there was always someone that yelled until literally the second to last show."

‘’I will always remember the signs you held up for me during real friends. I will always remember that first Lollapalooza performance, my very first time playing songs from the album, how I thought nobody would know me there but you guys were there and you already knew all the words."

"I will never forget the Grammys performance of Havana and having my dad and my sister onstage with me. I will never forget how grateful I am that you’ve literally made my dreams come true."