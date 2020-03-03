  1. Home
Camila Cabello shares adorable throwback photo on her 23rd birthday (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 11:15:53 IST

As 'Senorita' singer Camila Cabello turned 23 on Tuesday, she took to her social media account to share an adorable photo of herself.

The 23-year-old songstress took to her Instagram to share a topless photo. She shared a cute baby picture of herself, wearing nothing but a blanket wrapped around her head.

"I’m 23 in a few hours so I’m posting my first internet nude," she joked in the caption.

The photo has already garnered a million likes as the singer looks every bit cute in it. Looking straight into the lenses, little Camila is indeed adorable.

Cabello will reportedly be spending her birthday in the magical English countryside, where she's been filming her lead role in the upcoming 'Cinderella' movie.

