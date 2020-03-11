Camila Cabello to headline her biggest show till date

Camila Cabello has announced a huge concert that will take place in Michigan.

The three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer will perform on her 'The Romance Tour Little' at Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit with special guests Trevor Daniel and Ant Saunders.

'The Romance Tour' which will be her biggest headlining show to date comes to town in September 2020.

Emerging pop stars Trevor Daniel, Prettymuch and Ant Saunders will support her this summer on the North American leg of her trek.

Cabello will kick off her first gig on July 29 in Vancouver, B.C., traveling through other venues such as LA's Staples Center in August and NYC's Madison Square Garden in September.

The songstress will wrap up her tour on Sept. 26 in her hometown Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena.