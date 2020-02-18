Cardi B grabbed eyeballs as she arrived at the 69th NBA All-Star Game wearing a lavish fur coat in Chicago on Sunday, February 17.

The Grammy winner joined her husband Offset for the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, rocking a long & sleek purple ponytail that perfectly matched her stylish Hermès Birkin bag.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper who is still being talked about on the web, sported a sleeveless floor-length fur and a three-inch bedazzled manicure. Her hair was dyed a deep purple, and pulled into a side ponytail that hung past her waist. The color matched her long fingernails as well as her handbag.

Cardi B looked stunning in a skintight brown turtleneck jacket, white jeans and beautiful Timberland boots selected by stylist Kollin Carter. The starlet also sported a sparkly pointy manicure in the same violet shade, along with giant Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.

Apart from her white pants, the rest of her enemble was color-coordinated including her boots, sweater and sunglasses were all beige, matching her long coat. The faux fur coat reached down from her shoulders to her ankles in rows of convincing animal hair.

It was a glamorous date night for both Cardi and Offset who shared several loved-up snaps of them courtside.

"From the block," Cardi captioned an Instagram photo of her seemingly Jennifer Lopez inspired outfit, which even included the Manolo Blahnik 'Oklamod' boots JLo wore in her 2002 hit' 'Jenny From the Block' music video.

The power couple sat beside Offset's Migos bandmate Quavo as well as Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee.