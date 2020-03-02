Cody Simpson hints on starting a family with Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson has revealed that he's ready to start a family with Miley Cyrus.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph this week, the Australian singer explained that he is 'absolutely' ready to raise a family in his homeland, rather than his current base in Los Angeles.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus all set to perform at Australian bushfire relief concert

"I would like to return back in Australia for sure," he said. The singer revealed his plans of settling down in his native Australia and starting a family there.

"I miss Australia a lot. I would like to come back more. I will always have a home base in LA, but Australia will always be Number 1. LA makes a lot of sense for me for work but I will always be an Aussie."

On asking whether he would raise his family Down Under, the singer boldly replied: "Absolutely, yes".

Miley and Cody were first spotted together in October, following which their dating rumors began to circulate. The couple has been absolutely smitten by each other since then despite rumors of her dating him to get back at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley and Cody seem to be having fun as he recently posted a series of photos of himself in a recording studio on Thursday.

He captioned one Instagram post: "I love my job. Prince Neptune, Poet book coming April 7, new music to coincide."