Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan working on his father David Dhawan’s movie, Coolie No 1, along with Sara Ali Khan.

Coolie No. 1 is an upcoming 2020 comedy film directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, with Paresh Rawal in a supporting role. The film is set to be theatrically released in India on 1 May 2020.

In a new still, from the movie, Varun and Sara are looking like a perfect bride and groom. The duo looks adorable as they pose as a newly married couple. In the still, while Dhawan looks dapper in a white suit and clean shave, he can be seen holding Sara in his arms.

The Kedarnath actress is donning a white wedding dress like a Christian bride, completed with a veil and a white pair of heels.

On the film front, Sara will soon be seen in the remake of "Love Aaj Kal" with Kartik Aaryan. While Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D. In this movie, he will be working with Shraddha Kapoor.