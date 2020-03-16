Production of Dwayne Johnson's upcoming heist movie with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds titled "Red Notice" has been postponed to allow cast and crew members to put their families first during the coronavirus crisis.

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star took to Instagram on March 14 to share video footage of himself addressing his colleagues on the set of action thriller "Red Notice", as he announced the Netflix project would be temporarily put on hold for two weeks from Monday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the clip, he said: "I really appreciate all your hard work and your patience during this time, but my number one goal for you guys, and it's our number one goal too, is that we're going to get everyone home to their families. This (filming) is the kind of stuff that can wait; the most important thing is to take care of our families."

Johnson wrote in the accompanying caption: "Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly."

"We'll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses."

Sharing a message of confidence amid growing COVID-19 concerns, he said: "We're a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let's protect one another. We're all in this - together."

"Red Notice" is one of a number of Netflix productions paused amid the global uncertainty, which has prompted studio officials industry-wide to shut down shoots.