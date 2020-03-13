  1. Home
COVID 19 effect: Salman Khan cancels US shows

COVID 19 effect: Salman Khan cancels US shows (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 14:45:30 IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has cancelled his event 'Up Close And Personal With Salman Khan', which was supposed to take place in the United States and Canada from April 3 to 12, in the wake of coronavirus scare.

Salman's postponing his North American sojourn marks the latest effect of the COVID 19 pandemic on Bollywood. Last evening, by an order of Delhi government, cinema theatres in a Capital were shut down.

Soon afterwards, Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi" became the first Bollywood biggie to call off release. The film was scheduled to release later this month. Several other Bollywood and Hollywood films have been called off.

Till now, 75 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India.

