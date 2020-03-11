  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 14:55:11 IST

The shooting of the upcoming "Falcon And Winter Soldier" series has been shut down in Prague due to concerns over coronavirus.

The move comes after the Czech government placed a ban on movie screenings, elementary and high school classes, sports matches, and cultural events. The Prague Film Festival has also been cancelled, reports variety.com.

"Falcon and Winter Soldier" began filming in Prague last week, but the cast and crew have now been recalled to Atlanta.

This is the second time filming on the series has been interrupted. In January, the show was due to shoot in Puerto Rico but was forced to postpone shooting after the commonwealth was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are set to reprise their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the series, with Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell also starring. The series will consist of six episodes and is due to be released on Disney+ in August.

The show is one of several limited series centred on MCU characters currently in the works at Disney+. Others are "Ms. Marvel", "Hawkeye", "Loki", "She-Hulk", "Moon Knight" and "WandaVision".

