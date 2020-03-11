  1. Home
Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson starrer Jungle Cruise trailer out now (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 12:45:05 IST

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt set out on a journey to find a mythical, magic healing tree in the latest trailer for the upcoming Walt Disney Studios' film 'Jungle Cruise'.

Disney on Tuesday released the official trailer for the upcoming adventure film and it will blow your mind away.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson wishes 'Jungle Cruise' co-star Emily Blunt on her birthday

Set in the early 20th century, the film follows riverboat captain Frank (Johnson) who teams up with a scientist, Lily (Blunt), and her brother, McGregor (Jack Whitehall), as they set out on a mission into the jungle to find the Tree of Life.

The trailer of 'Jungle Cruise' shows Dwayne and Emily facing off against deadly creatures and natural horrors in the Amazon forest. In the trailer alone, we have venomous snakes, leopard, piranhas and even a disfigured monster along with villainous Jesse Plemons shooting missiles from a submarine.

The adventure film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, also features Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

'Jungle Cruise' hits theaters on July 24.

