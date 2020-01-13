Phoebe Waller-Bridge recently revealed the surprising inspiration behind her character from her Amazon Prime series 'Fleabag'.

The British actress and writer who won the Critics’ Choice Award for best comedy series on Sunday for 'Fleabag' has thanked Jennifer Lopez for inspiring her work.

Taking to the stage to accept her the 34-year-old actress took a moment to thank Jennifer in hr speech.

"This is a bit of a random shout-out," Phoebe said. "But you have no idea how you can accidentally inspire people just by doing your work, and somebody inspired this show in a way that you'll never know, and that's J. Lo!"

She further added "I don't know where she is, but I decided that the Priest's favorite song was 'Jenny from the Block,' and it opened the entire character up for me," she continued, holding her award. "So, I don't know where she is, but that's really genuine, so thank you, thank you J. Lo."

Lopez, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress category for 'Hustlers', was present in the audience alongside her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Aside from thanking Lopez, Waller-Bridge also thanked her sister, composer Isobel Waller-Bridge who composed the music for Fleabag.