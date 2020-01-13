Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' during the 2020 Critics’ Choice Award ceremony held on Sunday.

However, the actor was not there to accept his award. Instead, director Quentin Tarantino took to the stage to accept the award. on his behalf.

After Lupita Nyong'o revealed Pitt had won the award, beating his fellow nominees Willem Dafoe, Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, she offered to accept the award for him before being surprised by Tarantino as he jumped on stage and said, "I agree with the critics for the very first time!"

Quentin also tried to get young actress Julia Butters to accept the honour, but she was too shy to go up, so he ran up on stage instead!

The win comes for Pitt's performance as an aging stuntman opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the Tarantino film.

The actor also bagged awards at the recently held 2020 Golden Globes and the National Board of Review Awards.

Brad is also nominated at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture and is presumed to be one of the contenders for the Best Supporting Actor category at the 2020 Oscars.