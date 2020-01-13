Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" was named as the Best Picture at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards.

Among winners included Joaquin Phoenix as Best Actor for "Joker", Renee Zellweger as Best Actress for "Judy", Brad Pitt as Best Supporting Actor for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", Laura Dern as Best Supporting Actress for "Marriage Story" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" for Best Ensemble, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Bong Joon Ho and Sam Mendes were jointly declared winners of the Best Director trophy for "Parasite" and "1917", respectively.

Tarantino won for Best Original Screenplay for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", while Greta Gerwig won for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Little Women".

On the TV side, "Fleabag" was named Best Comedy series, "Succession" emerged as Best Drama series and "When They See Us" earned Best Limited series award.

At the award ceremony on Sunday night, actor Keegan-Michael Key presented "Dolemite Is My Name" co-star Eddie Murphy with the Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, while Ted Danson presented his "Good Place" co-star Kristen Bell with the #SeeHer Award.

Among the television categories" "Fleabag" took home the most awards, winning Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Waller-Bridge, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Andrew Scott.