Television’s most loved bahu Hina Khan is making her digital debut . She is creating all the right buzz and scaring the audiences with her intense acting.

The teaser of Damaged Season 2 narrates a completely new story. It will scare you more this season.

The makers of the show released a teaser and captioned, “Back with a bang! 😎 The new season of Hungama Play's original show - Damaged - a psychological crime drama starring @realhinakhan and @adhyayansuman is set to release on 14th January. #Damaged2”

In the teaser, Gauri Batra (Hina Khan) and Akash Batra (Adhyayan Suman) run a homestay together. While all may seem idyllic in their beautiful guest house, things begin to unravel when a little girl staying at the homestay goes missing. In this sinister world of Damaged 2, nothing is what it seems and no one is what they appear to be.

The show is a psychological crime drama with supernatural elements. Catch the drama unfold on 14th January 2020 only on Hung.ama Play.

Hina Khan also shared the teaser and captioned, “A glimpse of Damaged 2. Season premieres 14th Jan 2020 on @hungama_play .”

Check out the teaser of ‘Damaged 2’ below: