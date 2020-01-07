  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Damaged 2 teaser: Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman will scare you with supernatural elements

Damaged 2 teaser: Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman will scare you with supernatural elements

Damaged 2
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 07 Jan 2020 10:32:56 IST

Television’s most loved bahu Hina Khan is making her digital debut . She is creating all the right buzz and scaring the audiences with her intense acting.

The teaser of Damaged Season 2 narrates a completely new story. It will scare you more this season.

Also Read: Hina Khan shines bright in dazzling gown

The makers of the show released a teaser and captioned, “Back with a bang! 😎 The new season of Hungama Play's original show - Damaged - a psychological crime drama starring @realhinakhan and @adhyayansuman is set to release on 14th January. #Damaged2”

In the teaser, Gauri Batra (Hina Khan) and Akash Batra (Adhyayan Suman) run a homestay together. While all may seem idyllic in their beautiful guest house, things begin to unravel when a little girl staying at the homestay goes missing. In this sinister world of Damaged 2, nothing is what it seems and no one is what they appear to be.

The show is a psychological crime drama with supernatural elements. Catch the drama unfold on 14th January 2020 only on Hung.ama Play.

Hina Khan also shared the teaser and captioned, “A glimpse of Damaged 2. Season premieres 14th Jan 2020 on @hungama_play .”

Check out the teaser of ‘Damaged 2’ below:

Related Topics

NewsAnil Kapoor advises Aamir Khan to never leave Rajkumar Hirani

Anil Kapoor advises Aamir Khan to never leave Rajkumar Hirani

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 2900 Happysodes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 2900 Happysodes

NewsSussanne Khan enjoys vacation with ex Hrithik Roshan & his family

Sussanne Khan enjoys vacation with ex Hrithik Roshan & his family

NewsWhen Jennifer Aniston laughed on Brad Pitt's joke

When Jennifer Aniston laughed on Brad Pitt's joke

NewsGolden Globe 2020: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's rare appearance grabs eyeballs

Golden Globe 2020: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara's rare appearance grabs eyeballs

NewsAnil Kapoor criticizes JNU attack, demands punishment for culprits

Anil Kapoor criticizes JNU attack, demands punishment for culprits

NewsThe Batman: Matt Reeves mysteriously confirms Colin Farrell as the 'Penguin'

The Batman: Matt Reeves mysteriously confirms Colin Farrell as the 'Penguin'

NewsChhapaak's new movie poster is winsome and loveable

Chhapaak's new movie poster is winsome and loveable

NewsChristian Bale to star in upcoming Marvel film?

Christian Bale to star in upcoming Marvel film?