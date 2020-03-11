  1. Home
Daniel Radcliffe denies suffering from COVID-19 (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 14:45:47 IST

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has become the first star to be caught up in a coronavirus hoax.

A tweet from a fake BBC account, which has since gone viral, suggested the "Harry Potter" star had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but representatives of the star says the story is "not true", reports aceshowbiz.com.

The tweet has also been deleted.

Over 3,500 people around the world have lost their lives to the disease so far and there are more than 113,000 cases.

