Debut directors lucky for Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood currently. Still soaring high with the success of URI - The Surgical Strike, the actor is gearing up for his next release Bhoot - The Haunted Ship.

Vicky is known for his performances in much-acclaimed films like Masaan, Raazi, Love Per Square Foot. What’s common in his filmography is that he has most often worked with first-time directors. Be it Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan), Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot) or Aditya Dhar (URI) and now, Bhanu Pratap Singh for Bhoot.

Talking about his experience working with them, Vicky said, ”I have more often worked with new directors. The energy working with them is very refreshing. It feels like a school project collaboration - all of us sharing and discussing our ideas. It's a completing different vibe.”

Zee Studios presents Bhoot, a Dharma Productions Film. The film directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh is slated to release on 21st February. It also features Bhumi Pednerkar and Ashutosh Rana.