  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Decent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

Decent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

Street Dancer 3D and PANGA
S Abid By S Abid | 25 Jan 2020 13:00:11 IST

This week’s face off between the Remo Fernandez directed STREET DANCER 3D and Ashwini Ayer Tiwari’s PANGA, expectedly turned to be heavily in favour of the former.  

While the Varun-Shraddha starrer opened to a 20-25 percent start, with an estimated first day of 11 crore,  Kangana Ranaut’s film managed a 10-15 percent occupancy and the first day appears to be around the 3 crore mark. 

Having said that, both the films saw an upward tick during the latter shows and also carry good word-of mouth, backed by ‘tilting towards positive reviews’ and the collections are likely to improve as the days progress.

Meanwhile after a good first-week haul (116 crore) Ajay-Saif’s TANHAJI – THE UNSUNG HERO  saw a rock steady second week (78 crore) and has thus netted 194 crore (to be validated) in two weeks from India and is on way to a blockbuster status. In fact, even during it's third weekend, TANHAJI is turning to be more than a handful for the two new releases of this week!

Concluding with  Deepika Padukone’s CHHAPAAK, post a fair (28.50 crore) opening week, the film crashed but added another 5.50 crore, thus netting 34 crore (to be validated) in two weeks from India and will end up as an average fare, after accounting for the non-theatrical rights.

Related Topics

NewsThe Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

NewsElton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

Elton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill gets candid about her family problems

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill gets candid about her family problems

NewsVidyut Jammwal begings shooting for 'Khuda Hafiz'

Vidyut Jammwal begings shooting for 'Khuda Hafiz'

NewsNeil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi is adorable in her latest post

Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi is adorable in her latest post

NewsCaitlyn Jenner wants his daughter Kendall & Harry Styles to reunite

Caitlyn Jenner wants his daughter Kendall & Harry Styles to reunite

Fashion & LifestyleShrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!

Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Bury a Friend' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'Bury a Friend' by Billie Eilish

FeatureWhy PANGA should be tax free across India

Why PANGA should be tax free across India