Deepika awaiting 'the right kind of film' to work with Salman

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 00:48:04 IST

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone has opened up on the possibility of doing a film with Salman Khan, and has revealed she will start shooting for her upcoming untitled relationship drama, co-starring Ananya Panday and "Gully Boy" fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, in March.

"I am working with Siddhant Chaturvedi in my next film, which is directed by Shakun Batra. We are starting it in March," she said, during an event to promote her next release "Chhapaak", which opens on Friday.

Earlier producer Karan Johar tweeted that the untitled film will hit theatres on February 12, 2021.

At the event, Deepika was amused when a journalist asked her about rumours that she is pregnant. "Do I look like a pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (to have a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant then you will see that in nine months," she retorted.

Asked if she would be on Salman Khan's show "Bigg Boss" to promote "Chhapaak", she said: "No, there is no conversation of going to 'Bigg Boss'."

She then added the interesting bit that many wanted to hear: "Our fans are always curious about if we are doing a film together, about when we are doing a film together. I really want to do it but I think it's important for us to come together for the right kind of film. We have always seen Salman in certain types of films. I am the biggest fan of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and I would like to see him in that kind of a role or something different from what he has done, so I think it's really the script (that matters). We have not being offered anything in recent times but I would love to do a film with him."

"Chhapaak" directed by Meghna Gulzar also features Vikrant Massey. The film opens on January 10.

