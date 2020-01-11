  1. Home
Deepika Padukone goes for a joy ride with the Bigg Boss contestants

11 Jan 2020

Recently for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, actor Deepika Padukone enters the house with Laxmi Agarwal and her ‘Chhapaak’ co-actor Vikrant Massey. The two get the housemates to play a very interesting task wherein they have to undergo a role reversal and enact other contestants.

Also read: Chhapaak movie review: Incredibly courageous, soul stirringly uplifting & beautiful

The house is divided into two teams; team A has Rashami, Sidharth, Paras, Mahira and Asim while Team B has Vishal, Madhurima,  Shehnaaz,  Aarti and Shefali. They are allotted interesting situations that took place inside the house and they have to enact the housemates and recreate the incident.

While both the teams give each other a tough fight, the act wherein Team B recreates the famous ‘Chai fight’ between Rashami and Sidharth that leaves everyone, including judges Deepika and Vikrant, impressed. Without a second thought, Deepika declares Team B winner and announces a reward that has never been seen before on Bigg Boss.

Deepika says that for the very first time, the winning team is going to go outside the house for a ‘joyride’ along with her. Bursting into loud cheers, the winning team is on cloud 9 as they go for a drive in an open jeep along with Deepika. She too enjoys their company and has a great time!

