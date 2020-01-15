Demi Lovato has recently announced that she will be performing live at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards later this month. Demi will perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 26 January.

Revealing the news, the 27-year-old took to her Instagram, where she shared a posed photo of herself with the caption: "I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing #GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv."

"I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing," the 'Sorry Not Sorry' songstress posted. This will be the first time we will see Demi perform since she was hospitalized for a drug-related incident in July 2018.

She will unite with previously announced performers such as Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton along with the show's host Alicia Keys.

The singer was previously nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album - for Confident (2017) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Fall in Line by Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato (2019).