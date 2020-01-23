Demi Lovato is all set to perform for the first time in two years as she gears up for the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday.

According to reports, the 'Sober' singer will be performing a brand-new song which she wrote and recorded barely four days before her nearly-fatal drug overdose in the summer of 2018. The single is also expected to appear on Lovato's next album & will be releasing after the Grammys, which will be her first live performance since the incident.

Also Read: Ariana Grande shares a Grammy's rehearsal pic with BTS

Demi’s performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards will be a big moment for the singer as she wants to share the challenging times she went through in the past.

A source has also confirmed that Lovato's new single will be a "big ballad style" tune, and will take the world through some of the difficult times she faced during the drug overdose incident in 2018.

Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and others will also be performing this Sunday at the Grammys.