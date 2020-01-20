  1. Home
Vijay Deverakonda begins shooting for his next film

Vijay Deverakonda begins shooting for his next film (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 15:47:12 IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's new yet-untitled Telugu film with director Puri Jagannadh went on the floors here on Monday.

The project, which is rumoured to be titled "Fighter", marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and Puri Jagannadh.

Puri Jagannadh, an erstwhile associate of Ram Gopal Varma, is known for films such as "Pokkiri", "Businessman" and "Temper". He even directed the Hindi film "Bbudadh Hoga Tera Baap" featuring Amitabh Bachchan. His last release was Telugu action thriller "ISmart Shankar", which went on to be a box-office hit.

The film will feature Vijay, for the first time in his career, in an out-and-out action-packed character. The film will be high on action, sources have revealed.

Deverakonda will play a character with stutter. Over the last few weeks, he underwent training in mixed martial arts in Thailand for this project. He's expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing summer 2020 release.

The film, which will be presented by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta in Hindi, also co-stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan. Plans are underway to release the film in all southern languages as well.

Last seen on screen in "Dear Comrade", Vijay currently awaits the release of Telugu film "World Famous Lover".

