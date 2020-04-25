Did The Kapil Sharma Show predict this?

Obviously NO THANK YOU to coronavirus. Though post the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic the game is changing. Who better than the entertainment industry to make the see change so obvious. And the audience drooling over the most unimagined in the contemporary times. Is this scenario hinting at a correction in what we feel and the facts of life?

Well, I want to believe that ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ which was aimed at unveiling a book on Ramanand Sagar, fortunately thought of inviting the (actors playing) Ram, Sita & Lakshman on the show with the makers. A complete generation went back into time and re-lived the greatest epic on television (called Doordarshan).

Until then, no one knew that the population would suddenly switch channels and make Doordarshan their favourite all over again with Ramayana rebroadcast on DD National from March 28, 2020. What with a lockdown announced from March 24th made Doordarshan the best option to ‘binge’ watch all the past shows and Ramayan came out to be a clear winner.

There are quite a few remarkable shows that are aired on Doordarshan – The Mahabharata, Buniyaad, Chanakya, Dekha Bhai Dekh, Byomkesh bakshi, Krishna, etc. and thanks to all these shows it has become easier for people to spend their days under the lockdown and make it successful.

March 7, 2020 proved to be the first to embrace what was coming. And it is not the prediction of the pandemic. It was The Kapil Sharma Show that day that took the Nation/World more than 3 decades in the past and created a new history. Thank you The Kapil Sharma Show.