  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dilip Kumar under self-quarantine due to COVID-19

Dilip Kumar under self-quarantine due to COVID-19

Dilip Kumar under self-quarantine due to COVID-19
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020 15:12:39 IST

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar says he is under complete isolation and quarantine due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Dilip Kumar took to Twitter on Tuesday to give an update about himself to his fans and followers. He also shared that his wife and former veteran actress Saira Banu is taking good care of the 97-year-old icon.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu requests fans to wash hands frequently

"I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection," he tweeted.

Last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Known for films like "Devdas", "Mughal-E-Azam" and "Karma", Dilip Kumar got married to Saira -- over 20 years younger to him -- in 1966.

Related Topics

NewsDakota Johnson at war with neighbours

Dakota Johnson at war with neighbours

NewsMahesh Babu requests fans to wash hands frequently post COVID-19 spread

Mahesh Babu requests fans to wash hands frequently post COVID-19 spread

NewsTaylor Swift, Ariana Grande & others spread awareness amid Covid-19 scare

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande & others spread awareness amid Covid-19 scare

NewsCOVID-19: Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson released post isolation

COVID-19: Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson released post isolation

NewsCovid-19 effect: DJ Snake remixes Cardi B's coronavirus song

Covid-19 effect: DJ Snake remixes Cardi B's coronavirus song

NewsKarisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira features in a short film

Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira features in a short film

NewsCOVID 19 effect: Chris Martin, John Legend live-stream free concerts

COVID 19 effect: Chris Martin, John Legend live-stream free concerts

NewsAnushka Shetty opens up on relationship with Prabhas

Anushka Shetty opens up on relationship with Prabhas

FeatureParenting gets a lot easier with Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood and other relatable web series

Parenting gets a lot easier with Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood and other relatable web series