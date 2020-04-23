ALTBalaji and Zee5’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala has already created a mass hysteria amongst the audience.

Sparks sure seem to be flying between the lead pair as Rajeev Khandelwal shares screen space with Divya Tripathi Dahiya. Playing the characters of two chefs Vikram and Nitya, romance is sure on the menu as these two stars cook up a delicious entertainer.

Divyanka Tripathi reposted a video on her Instagram captioned, “Food and a Romantic Love Story between @simplyrajeev and @divyankatripathidahiya ! Perfect combination for everyone to binge on. Congratulations to team #ColddLassiAurChickenMasala on winning Most Viewed Original Series in the Continuing category. #ZEE5 #HighFiveOnZEE5 #OTTAwards”

Diyvanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal is one of the fresh pair on the Indian television. Their sizzling chemistry was loved by the audiences and fans are already hoping they could work together again.

Directed by the ace director Pradeep Sarkar, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala focuses on human relationships and conflicts in the backdrop of gourmet cooking.

