Coronavirus effect: Divyanka Tripathi slammed by fans over latest post (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020 15:55:54 IST

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi's tweet amid the COVID-19 pandemic has come under flak on social media.

Divyanka, who is known for her role in "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", had tweeted: "With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads."

Nach Baliye 8 Winner also shared a video showing how she found no traffic and hopes by the time the coronavirus threat is gone, the metro and road work will be completed as workers can now function without hassles, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

The contention, however, did not go down well with social media users.

They found her tweet to be "insensitive" and asked her to delete the tweet.

One said: "Those labourers are also human beings. It is an emergency and safety is for everyone."

"As if the engineers & construction worker life r not important .. such an vague & unrequired tweet at this moment," wrote another.

Third user said: "Please delete this tweet. It looks insensitive. Metro workers labourers are also human beings."

One more called the tweet "Insensitive" and asked her to "Delete this tweet".

