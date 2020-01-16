Television most loved couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all smiles as they celebrated they engagement Anniversary.

Divyanka Tripathi penned down an emotional and romantic post for her love Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi shared a series of photos and captioned, “It's not about the right face, body type, family, bank balance, work profile or horoscopes... It's about the #RightSoul your soul can connect with!”

She further added, “Thank you @vivekdahiya for engaging with me on this day 4 years back. We managed to keep it under wraps for two three months until this day...that's how much we loved each other that we didn't want any forces to tear us apart until our destinies got sealed together forever! 🧿 Find, accept and embrace your destiny too when you get the opportunity! Lot's of love! Wishing you all #HappyMakarSankranti and ourselves #HappyEngagementAnniversary!”

DiVek got engaged in January 2016. They got married in July 2016. The duo had tied the knot in a grand ceremony and since then they have been giving us #CoupleGoals.

Vivek Dahiya recently danced for his wife on the streets of London on the song, 'pretty woman' from the movie, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

