  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Divyanka Tripathi shares a heartfelt post for husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi shares a heartfelt post for husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 16 Jan 2020 11:32:40 IST

Television most loved couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all smiles as they celebrated they engagement Anniversary.

Divyanka Tripathi penned down an emotional and romantic post for her love Vivek Dahiya.

Divyanka Tripathi shared a series of photos and captioned, “It's not about the right face, body type, family, bank balance, work profile or horoscopes... It's about the #RightSoul your soul can connect with!”

She further added, “Thank you @vivekdahiya for engaging with me on this day 4 years back. We managed to keep it under wraps for two three months until this day...that's how much we loved each other that we didn't want any forces to tear us apart until our destinies got sealed together forever! 🧿 Find, accept and embrace your destiny too when you get the opportunity! Lot's of love! Wishing you all #HappyMakarSankranti and ourselves #HappyEngagementAnniversary!”

DiVek got engaged in January 2016. They got married in July 2016.  The duo had tied the knot in a grand ceremony and since then they have been giving us #CoupleGoals.

Vivek Dahiya recently danced for his wife on the streets of London on the song, 'pretty woman' from the movie, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' 

Also Read: Vivek Dahiya dancing for wife Divyanka Tripathi

Check out the Divyanka Tripathi’s heartfelt post below:

Related Topics

NewsHere's all the special training Disha Patani underwent for Malang

Here's all the special training Disha Patani underwent for Malang

NewsShweta Tiwari opens up on her responsibilities towards fans

Shweta Tiwari opens up on her responsibilities towards fans

News'Shershaah' First Look: On his birthday Sidharth Malhotra treat his fans with the first look

'Shershaah' First Look: On his birthday Sidharth Malhotra treat his fans with the first look

NewsArmaan Malik kicks off 2020 with his first song of the year

Armaan Malik kicks off 2020 with his first song of the year

NewsEmotions take over the Bigg Boss as family members enter the house

Emotions take over the Bigg Boss as family members enter the house

NewsJustin Timberlake goes for cryotherapy

Justin Timberlake goes for cryotherapy

NewsKartik Aaryan turn girl for mom sporting a ponytail

Kartik Aaryan turn girl for mom sporting a ponytail

NewsMark Ruffalo gains weight for upcoming series

Mark Ruffalo gains weight for upcoming series

Fashion & LifestyleHere's proof that Sara Ali Khan is a hot topic

Here's proof that Sara Ali Khan is a hot topic