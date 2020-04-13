As the shooting for movies, TV shows or webseries have been affected due to coronavirus pandemic. The most affected people in this crisis are the daily wage workers background artists, dancers and others who do various odd jobs on sets.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE)is a film industry worker's union in Mumbai, India. FWICE is mother body of all Indian Cinema Association.

Drasti Dhami shared a video with others and captioned, “We on behalf of our Film Industry appeal to our fellow Artists, Technicians and the entire Fraternity to come forward and help the workers in the best possible way 🤗🙏🏻 Bank Details of FWICE is given at the end of the video.

Would like to profusely thank all those who helped @chloejferns and i put this initiative together in less than 48 hours.

All Artists and Technicians who have featured in the video, @ashokepandit1 @ashokdubey.44 and Team FWICE for their continued support, @sarnadheeraj for writing this piece, @kaulritesh for helping with artists & post production, @sayedrehman7749 our Editor, @ripulmusic for background music, @iwmbuzz for helping us reach out to all, @tanusridasgupta and @g3gill for their love and creative support and last but not the least; @rittichopra for your encouragement 🤗

Everyone is coming forward to donate for the needy our celebrities also helping in any way they can.

Check out the video below: