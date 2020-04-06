Drashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Drashti Dhami is known for playing Geet in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala in Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Nandini in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

She shared a still from her serial ‘Silsila Badalte ‘Rishton Ka’and does Corona prayer amid COVID-19.

Drashti Dhami shared a still and captioned, “Corona prayer from daily soap actor... Tan tan (temple bell sound)🛕🛕🛕 (Angry) khush toh aaj bahut hoge tum.... (Emotional angry) Kabhi Nipah.. kabhi SARS... usse nahi hua toh Covid-19... ghar mein chhup kar baitha dia hai... (Emotional) Sabb theek kar do bhagwan... shooting shuru karwa do... nange pair, 'mon to friday', roz seediyan chadhungi... (Sobbing) Woh bhi without sunscreen and umbrella....And sobbing continues... #coronavirushumor🤣 #quarantine #stayhome# missingshootinglife#tvactorforlife 🙏🏼📸 @ayushdas”

In the photo, Drashti is seen standing at the temple ringing the bell and in other hand holding a thali of aarti. She is all set to pray in a daily soap style.

The Coronavirus scare has lead to a complete shutdown and while everyone has been staying home and praying for the healthy future ahead.

Check out Drashti Dhami’s photo below: