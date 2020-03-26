Drashti Dhami is well known and loved for playing Geet in Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Nandini in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Amidst the Coronavirus scare everyone being locked in the house during quarantine. Drashti Dhami and her husband making the most of the time and sharing their fitness workout.

Drashti Dhami shared a video on her Instagram and captioned, “Lockdown day 1 ! 💪🏼Let’s all stay strong And fight together ! Workout partner @khemkaniraj 🙌🏻”

In the video, Drashti and Neeraj are seen working out and sharing their fitness video with the fans.

Check out Drashti Dhami’s video below: