Dua Lipa and Mamamoo fame Hwasa's 'Physical' remix out now

Dua Lipa has stepped back into the K-pop world once again, this time joining forces with Mamamoo fame Hwasa for the remix of her 'Physical' track which released today.

'Physical' was originally released back in January, as a pre-release single from her upcoming album 'Future Nostalgia'.

The newly released remix featuring HwaSa from the Korean girl band Mamamoo brings even more power to the ‘80s-inspired, synth-dance track' showcasing her unique voice through her Korean lyrics.

Taking to Twitter, Hwasa teased her collaboration with Dua Lipa for the remix song. She further revealed the release date of the song which is today.

'Future Nostalgia' is the British singer’s second forthcoming studio album and is scheduled to release on April 3.

This is not the first time when Dua Lipa has united with a K-Pop artist. Previously, she has teamed up with the female K-pop quartet 'Blackpink' for the song 'Kiss and Make Up'.

She also performed at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), where Mamamoo’s Hwasa also performed a cover of her smash hit 'New Rules.'