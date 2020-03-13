  1. Home
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson teases power shift in DCEU, flaunts new physique

Dwayne Johnson teases power shift in DCEU, flaunts new physique (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 13:02:40 IST

Dwayne Johnson is busy training to get into shape for his lead role in DC’s upcoming film 'Black Adam'.

The actor has once again opened up on the brute size and strength he will be bringing to the role of the comic book villain, teasing that things are "about to change" within the DC Universe.

The 'Fast & Furious' star has long been speculated to be on-board for the comic book anti-hero for a long time, and now, the audiences are finally going to get to see The Rock suit-up as the beloved supervillain.

Johnson took to Instagram again to display the hard work he has been putting in for the highly-anticipated DC Comics movie. He posted a monochrome photo of himself pumping iron at the gym along with a caption.

He wrote: "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Training and prep for #BlackAdam has been a grind but this passion project outweighs the sacrifices. Truth, justice and the Black Adam way. #eyeforaneye #antihero #blackadam @jonbrandoncruz. Shooting begins this summer."

"Same game, different levels. Same hell, different devils. Training for Black Adam, where the devils may change, but hell still stays the same," he later posted in a follow-up post.

He then confirmed that the movie will begin shooting this summer.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, 'Black Adam' starts shooting this July before hitting theaters in December 2021.

