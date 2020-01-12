  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dwayne Johnson to star in comedy about his life

Dwayne Johnson to star in comedy about his life

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Jan 2020 18:28:01 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 12 (IANS) Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will star in a single-camera comedy series inspired by his life called "Young Rock".

Though the show will focus on Johnson's "formative years", the star will appear in every episode, reports etonline.com.

Announced on Saturday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour, NBC has ordered 11 episodes of "Young Rock".

The pilot is co-written by "Fresh Off the Boat" show's Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang.

Johnson, who also hosts "Titan Games", will be the executive producer along with longtime partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

Though it is still not known how the series will be, Johnson recently shared a Flashback Friday photo of himself as a "15 yr old punk kid".

"(I was) forced to leave Hawaii to live in Nashville, TN -- where I just enrolled in a new high school -- and EVERYONE (students and teachers) treated me like I had the plague and stayed away because they were all convinced I was an undercover cop," he wrote alongside the photo.

"True story. I had a WILD and unbelievable life and journey as a kid and teenager."

The release date of "Young Rock" is yet to be announced.

--IANS

nn/arm

News'83' poster: Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look as Sunil Gavaskar out

'83' poster: Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look as Sunil Gavaskar out

NewsDaniel Radcliffe reveals he was once mistook as 'homeless' man

Daniel Radcliffe reveals he was once mistook as 'homeless' man

NewsKit Harington to make his Broadway debut

Kit Harington to make his Broadway debut

NewsJoaquin Phoenix arrested at climate change protest

Joaquin Phoenix arrested at climate change protest

NewsEarly lead for TANHAJI Ajay but Deepika's CHHAPAAK makes ground!

Early lead for TANHAJI Ajay but Deepika's CHHAPAAK makes ground!

NewsBigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Laughter riot takes over the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Laughter riot takes over the Bigg Boss house

FeatureNahi Chahiye Mujhko Teri Second Hand Jawaani: These 'Jawaani' songs from Bollywood

Nahi Chahiye Mujhko Teri Second Hand Jawaani: These 'Jawaani' songs from Bollywood

Fashion & LifestyleSamundar Mein Naha Ke: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others having their 'Baywatch' Moment

Samundar Mein Naha Ke: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others having their 'Baywatch' Moment

Fashion & Lifestyle5 Bollywood films that struck the right chord with youth

5 Bollywood films that struck the right chord with youth