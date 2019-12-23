  1. Home
Ed Sheeran romances with wife Cherry Seaborn in new music video (Pic. Courtesy: Youtube)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 11:23:56 IST

Ed Sheeran released a new music video that shows him kissing his wife Cherry Seaborn and appears to confirm their wedding date.

The pair star in Sheeran's music video for "Put It All on Me," featuring Ella Mai.

Also Read: Selena Gomez soiled her pants when going to Ed Sheeran's concert

The video featuring Sheeran and Seaborn's appearance along with footage of other couples dancing around the world -- reveals a lot about their love story.

At the end of the video, Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn are seen dancing around in the kitchen at their London apartment and sharing a kiss.

"Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard," read a caption below the clip in which the couple appears to be joking around and cuddling on the sofa.

Sheeran has kept his relationship private with Seaborn, a childhood friend who he attended school within Suffolk. In 2018, he announced that the pair were officially engaged and earlier this year he confirmed that they were husband and wife.

