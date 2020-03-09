  1. Home
Ed Sheeran's tribute to future kids

09 Mar 2020

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Singer Ed Sheeran has had a tattoo in honour of his five future children.

According to a source to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the "Thinking out loud" hitmaker, who is married to Cherry Seaborn, has added to his extensive collection of body art with a new inking of rings on his back, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He reportedly plans to dedicate to his kids in future by adding their handprints inside each circle.

"Ed comes from a large Catholic family and he wants to have a house full of kids. He has had five intertwined circles put on his back that look a bit like the Olympic rings. He wants to put a tattoo of a palm print into each circle," said a source.

The 29-year-old star's tattoo artist, Kevin Paul, had previously admitted that he thinks a lot of his famous client's inkings are "s**t" but understands they are personal to Sheeran.

Talking about Sheeran's body art, he said: "I agree with most of it, his tattoos aren't very good. And I take the p**s out of Ed all the time, when I'm with him, that they are s**t. They are! But every single thing that he's got is personal to him."

