'A Quiet Place Part 2' teaser trailer is already too spine-chilling (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Dec 2019 12:58:11 IST

Emily Blunt is back with the follow-up to John Krasinski's 2018 horror film 'A Quiet Place' and is as silent as ever.

The first teaser trailer for 'A Quiet Place: Part II' dropped on Wednesday and is giving fans of the thriller a glimpse of the next installment.

The half-minute teaser features the Abbott family who are seen anxiously trekking along the safe, sandy path that had been laid out in the original.

Along with the new teaser, Paramount Pictures released 'A Quiet Place 2' first look image. The poster features Emily Blunt's character taking her first steps off the sandy path.

Blunt, 36, reprises her role as Evelyn along with her three children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and her newborn child. Other new cast members include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

The further plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but a full-length trailer is set to debut on New Year's Day.

