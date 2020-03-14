  1. Home
Emily Blunt opens up on her life in Brooklyn (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Mar 2020 10:13:19 IST

Actress Emily Blunt feels living in Brooklyn has made her life more "manageable".

The London-born actress and her husband John Krasinski - who have daughters Hazel, six, and Violet, three, together - love living in the borough in New York City, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an interview to the Guardian newspaper, Blunt said: "No one bothers us, we walk around, we don't have a car, it's very manageable. I don't know many other neighbourhoods where we would find it as easy."

Apart from this, Blunt recently revealed that she wanted to be a pop star.

"I could have been Britney (Spears)," she joked, noting that her dreams were short-lived because of one minor detail. I realised I wasn't good at dancing and I didn't want to be Britney... I don't know," she added.

