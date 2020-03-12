Actress Emily Blunt says veteran star Judi Dench talked her out of becoming a pop star.

During her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Blunt revealed that she wanted to be a pop star, reports eonline.com.

"I could have been Britney (Spears)," she joked, noting that her dreams were short-lived because of one minor detail.

"I realised I wasn't good at dancing and I didn't want to be Britney…I don't know," she added.

The "A Quiet Place Part II" star admitted that she had recorded some songs and even tried dance lessons.

"I don't want to tell you too much because I feel like someone is going to find these songs. Do you want to know the name of one of them? 'Ring It Up'. It will never see the light of day," she said.

After getting a laugh from Kimmel, Blunt assured the late night host that she didn't help write the tune.

"I can't write. I can't really sing - no, I'm just kidding," she said, adding: "They said, 'I think you have a nice voice and I think that you could be a pop star'. I said, 'I can't dance'. They said, 'Don't worry about it. We'll teach you'. It didn't work. I tried to learn."

Then she got an advice from one of her A-list co-stars that helped her make the right decision.

"I was doing a play…my first job was with Judi Dench - which was incredible and she was wonderful to me," she recalled.

"And I went to her for advice because I was really, really nervous about this career that I didn't know was right for me -- I didn't think was right for me -- and she was like, 'Oh no, darling. You can't do both. You can't act and do that'. She talked me out of it," she added.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" is aired in India on Star World.

At the moment, Blunt is looking forward to "A Quiet Place" sequel.

"A Quiet Place" was about a post-apocalyptic world where humans are the prey of fast-moving creatures who track victims by sound. The 2018 film revolved around a family struggling to survive in a world where making the slightest sound draws the attention of a predatory alien species that has taken over the planet.

The official synopsis for "A Quiet Place Part II" read: "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

The movie will release in India in March. It will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios.