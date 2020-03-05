Esha Gupta makes her digital debut

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 16:59:51 IST

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Esha Gupta is set to make her digital debut with "REJCTX 2". On the show, the "Rustom" actress will play a police officer.

The second season of the series, directed and produced by Goldie Behl, promises to be high on action and drama.

"I wanted to do something on OTT, and 'REJCTX' felt like the perfect opportunity. The story of the series in the second season and the arc of my character is really interesting. I have played the role of a police officer earlier too, but this is going to be completely different," said Esha, who had earlier donned the uniform for the 2019 film "One Day: Justice Delivered".

"I am playing the role of Officer Rene who isn't a corrupt cop, but she understood early that she needs to be flexible with her ethics if she needs to announce her presence in her office. She also has a hidden secret which she never reveals," she added.

The show is currently being shot in Thailand and will premiere later this year on ZEE5.

