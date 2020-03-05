  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kriti Sanon wraps up 'Mimi' shoot

Kriti Sanon wraps up 'Mimi' shoot

Kriti Sanon wraps up 'Mimi' shoot (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 15:33:16 IST

Actress Kriti Sanon has finished shooting for "Mimi", the upcoming heroine-centric film where she essays a surrogate mother.

Kriti on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a lenghty note, thanking the crew and cast for making a "beautiful film".

Also Read: Nupur Sanon visits Siddhivinayak Temple with mom

"#Mimi has been such an experience!! The most satisfying schedule ever with a super passionate and hardworking cast and crew!! It's such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! #Mimi-- this one's too close to my heart," she wrote.

"Mimi" marks the return of director Laxman Utekar, who made his Bollywood directorial debut last year with the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon hit "Luka Chuppi". Shot mainly in Jaipur, "Mimi" also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. The film is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy!" (2011).

After "Mimi", Utekar is scheduled to reunite with Kriti and Kartik for "Luka Chuppi 2".

Related Topics

News'No Time To Die' postponed amid coronavirus scare

'No Time To Die' postponed amid coronavirus scare

NewsThe Batman: Matt Reeves surprises fans with Robert Pattinson's Batsuit & Batmobile first look

The Batman: Matt Reeves surprises fans with Robert Pattinson's Batsuit & Batmobile first look

NewsEnrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin join forces for the first time

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin join forces for the first time

NewsAmitabh Bachchan shares an adorable pic of wife Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shares an adorable pic of wife Jaya Bachchan

NewsIs Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Is Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

NewsWomen's Day: Rakul Preet Singh says womanhood should be celebrated every day

Women's Day: Rakul Preet Singh says womanhood should be celebrated every day

NewsKriti Sanon wraps up 'Mimi' shoot

Kriti Sanon wraps up 'Mimi' shoot

NewsChris Evans to feature in upcoming thriller film

Chris Evans to feature in upcoming thriller film

FeatureAjitesh Sharma : The 'Pehchaan' keeps rolling

Ajitesh Sharma : The 'Pehchaan' keeps rolling