Nupur Sanon visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with mom

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon has already wowed all with her stunning appearance in the music video of B. Praak's mellifluous song "Filhall", opposite Akshay Kumar.

As the song continues to set new records after crossing 600 million views on YouTube, Nupur's fans excited;y wait for her return, what with the makers having announced a sequel number to "Filhall" very soon.

The sequel song will once again feature Nupur with Bollywood superstar Akshay.

Meanwhile, as Bollywood watchers wait for an announcement on Nupur's big screen debut, the budding star took out time recently for some devotional respite, amid her hectic schedule.

Nupur was spotted with her Mother visiting Siddhivinayak Temple. In between paying obeisance to the almighty, the young actress found time to click a selfies with her mom.

--IANS

vnc/vnc