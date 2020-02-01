Universal Pictures dropped the first full trailer for the highly anticipated 'Fast & Furious 9' and it shows Dom (Vin Diesel) going up against his long lost brother played by John Cena.

The much-awaited trailer was unveiled in Miami at The Road to F9 Concert with artistes that included Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Ludacris, Charlie Puth and Ozuna.

The trailer features Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto facing off again his brother, Jakob, portrayed by John Cena, with a number of epic car chases and fights.

The new trailer shows the return of Michelle Rodriguez as Letty and Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto in Dominic Toretto’s gang (Vin Diesel). John Cena is the newest addition to the cast of the successful franchise. While the other star cast sees Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jordana Brewster reprising their roles, John Cena, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B are the new entrants joinining the saga.

Also, the trailer reveals the return of three characters Sung Kang as Han, Lucas Black as Sean Boswell and Jason Tobin as Earl, who first featured in 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift' which released in 2006.

It also has appearances by Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. Theron reprises her role of cyber-terrorist Cipher and Helen Mirren essays Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham’s character Deckard Shaw from 'The Fate of the Furious'.

Helmed by director Justin Lin and penned by Dan Casey, 'Fast and Furious 9' is scheduled to release on May 22.