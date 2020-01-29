After eight successful instalments in one of the most popular franchises in Hollywood, the makers of 'Fast and Furious' released the first teaser of Vin Diesel starrer 'Fast and Furious 9' & it will get you all intrigued and excited.

The teaser features Dominic Toretto (Diesel) caring for his toddler Brian and vowing to safeguard him from the impending dangers of life. The video also shows a glimpse of Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), who is married to Dominic.

Also Read: Vin Diesel flaunts his toned body in latest post

Along with the teaser, the makers also revealed a poster of the film featuring Vin Diesel alopng with the release date of the trailer. The poster shows Vin Diesel reclining against the hood of a car, complete with a diamond-studded crucifix hanging from the rearview mirror. It also reveals the release date of "summer."

Apart from Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, 'Fast and Furious 9' will also feature Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Cardi B, Nathalie Emmanuel and Justin Lin in significant parts. The newest addition to the cast is John Cena.

Directed by Justin Lin, the film is set to release on May 22, 2020.