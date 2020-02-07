'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who essayed the role of Chandler Bing in the most popular sitcom made his debut on Instagram. The former 'Friends' actor became a part of the photo-sharing platform just four months after his co-star Jennifer Aniston.
Two days after sharing a cryptic tweet about a "big news", Perry finally surprised all of his fans with his debut on Instagram. Matthew joined the platform last night (February 6) and the news was shared by his co-star Lisa Kudrow.
Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay in the popular sitcom, surprised fans by sharing a picture with Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry announcing his arrival on Instagram. Kudrow posted a photo along with the caption, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife".
The caption seemed like a throwback to one of the episodes from the show ‘The One Where Everybody Finds Out’, where Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston’s characters plot a plan to expose Chandler and Monica’s relationship.
Though Matthew Perry hasen't posted an update as of yet, his account has already gained millions of followers.