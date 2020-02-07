'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who essayed the role of Chandler Bing in the most popular sitcom made his debut on Instagram. The former 'Friends' actor became a part of the photo-sharing platform just four months after his co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Two days after sharing a cryptic tweet about a "big news", Perry finally surprised all of his fans with his debut on Instagram. Matthew joined the platform last night (February 6) and the news was shared by his co-star Lisa Kudrow.

Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay in the popular sitcom, surprised fans by sharing a picture with Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry announcing his arrival on Instagram. Kudrow posted a photo along with the caption, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife".

The caption seemed like a throwback to one of the episodes from the show ‘The One Where Everybody Finds Out’, where Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston’s characters plot a plan to expose Chandler and Monica’s relationship.

Though Matthew Perry hasen't posted an update as of yet, his account has already gained millions of followers.