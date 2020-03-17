'Games Of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju tests positive for COVID-19

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020 18:59:22 IST

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the blockbuster series "Games Of Thrones", has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Hivju wrote on his Instagram account: "Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, coronavirus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis."

He also urged people to be careful and take necessary precautions.

"I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals," he added.

Giantsbane further stated: "Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."

