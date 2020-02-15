After sparking reconciliation rumors a month back, after she was spotted holding hands with her ex boyfriend last month, Gigi Hadid is officially back in relationship with Zayn Malik.

The supermodel confirmed she and the former 'One Direction' star were back on when she paid a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to him on Friday.

Also Read: BTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

"HEY VALENTINE," Hadid wrote in the caption along with a solo snap of Zayn taken with disposable cameras, which she posted to her second Instagram account, "Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019." She also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Hadid and Malik have been linked since November 2015. The couple have dated on and off for years, and it appears they reunited before the holidays after their brief split back in March 2018.

At the time of their initial split, Gigi and Malik had revealed to their fans on Twitter that there was no bad blood. "I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared," Hadid wrote. After a few months of their initial reunion, the pair split again in January 2019.

The news of their alleged reunion comes after Hadid split from Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron in October 2019 after dating for nearly two months.