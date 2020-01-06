Actress Renee Zellweger picked up a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the late Judy Garland in biographical film "Judy". She accepted the honour while thanking people who reminded her that "the top doesn't matter".

She won her fourth Golden Globe after 16 years in Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category. The actress was nominated alongside Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet"), Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women") and Charlize Theron ("Bombshell").

At the award ceremony, held on Sunday here, Zellweger spoke about returning to the Hollywood scene and honouring the legacy of late Garland in her acceptance speech.

"Wow, I really am up here. Well, hi everybody, it's nice to see you. Y'all look pretty good 17 years later," Zellweger joked as she got on the stage.

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the organising body) for inviting me back to the family reunion, especially with all these extraordinary ladies this year. I mean it, your work moves me. It moves me. And I've been cheering for y'all from theatre seats for a long time," she said.

The actress went on to thank her "partners in crime" -- the people who have reminded her, as she mentioned, that "the top doesn't matter. It's the journey that matters, and the work that matters".

On the stage, she also honoured Judy Garland, whom she plays in the film.

"Celebrating one of the great icons of our time with you has been one of my great life blessings, she said, adding: "The conversations I've had with people internationally who just want to express their love for Judy Garland and tell about the great personal significance of her legacy and humanity has been a great reminder that the choices we make matter, what we make matters, and how we choose to honour each other in our lifetimes can matter a great deal down the road."

Zellweger, who last won a Golden Globe in 2004 for her role in "Cold Mountain", concluded by saying "Thank you so much, everybody. It's nice to see you. I'm honoured".