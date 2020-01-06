Tom Hanks gets teary eyed at Golden Globes Awards

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks couldn't hold back his tears while expressing his love for his family when he got on the Golden Globes stage to accept Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The tearful moment came in when the actor got on the stage to accept the honour, following an emotional montage showcasing some of the most iconic roles in his career.

Hanks' voice sounded hoarse, which he said was because of the cold. He began the speech by looking back at his career, and then choked up when he gestured towards the family's table, where his wife Rita Wilson and children were sitting. He had to take a moment to collect himself.

"A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that, a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. And a loving group of people who have put up with me being away for months and months and months at a time. I can't tell you how much your love means to me," he said.

Hanks blamed cold medicine as the reason behind his emotional state.

In his rest of the speech, the actor opened up about people with whom he has worked and gave important advice to all.

"You're a dope if you don't steal from everybody you've ever worked with, and I have stolen from the likes of the people who only need one name, like Meryl, like Denzel, like Antonio, like Meg, like Julia," he said, adding: "I have never not been challenged or flummoxed or lost sleep because of the work that was asked of me by the directors I've worked with, every single one of them, the screenwriters I've worked with, every single one of them."

He choked up again when he was looking back at his career.

"It's the cold that is making this happen," he said fighting back tears.

"I swear to God I'm not this emotional at home. Thank you, HFPA. Thank you all here. Thank you all for your inspiration and all of your work and all of the struggle that you guys all go through in order to hit the marks and tell the truth," he added.

Giving an important advice, he said: "Showing up on time is one of the greatest and most liberating acts you can give yourself in a movie. That means those people with radios in the ears don't need to knock on your door and say they're ready for you. You're actually already ready and you have the liberty and you have the freedom of being there early enough to settle down because when the time comes, you have to hit the marks and you have to go there."

Actress Charlize Theron presented him the award after narrating a personal story from her childhood.

"When I was eight years old, growing up on a farm in South Africa, my three most prized possessions were my ballet shoes, my pet goat and my VHS copy of 'Splash'," she said, looking back how she watched the movie so many times that "the ribbon broke" and which she fixed with "a piece of Scotch tape".

After many years, she auditioned for "That Thing You Do!", which was directed by Hanks.

"The most undeniable thing that can be said about Tom Hanks is both deceptively simple and yet overwhelmingly true. He just makes the world a better place," she said.