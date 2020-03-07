Good start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

The premier new release of the week, Fox Star Studios’ and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s BAAGHI 3, has embarked on a good (single screens) to decent (multiplexes) start of around 35 percent on an average. And given the decent to mixed reviews, the film saw some pick up during the latter shows.

With the ensuing holidays, extending into mid-week, Tiger Shroff’s BAAGHI 3 is expected to end up with a good weekend (as well as) opening week haul. The first day appears to be around 17.50 crore. Having said that, the previous edition of the film had seen a superb 55 percent opening, but that maybe due to the RAMBO feel of BAAGHI 2.

Meanwhile, Anubhav Sinha directed Taapsee Pannu starrer, THAPPAD, held on quite well netting 22 crore(to be validated), which is much better than SAAND KI AANKH and PANGA and second only to CHHAPAAK, if we talk about similar genre female protagonist films. With a very reasonable budget and non-theatrical rights as well as fair overseas performance (read as US), THAPPAD, is all set to end up with an average tag at the least.

What must be kept in mind is that both BAAGHI 3 and THAPPAD have been hit hard by the coronavirus scare as well as the vagaries of the weather (North, East & Central India).